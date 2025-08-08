Infinix launches powerful gaming phone with 64MP camera; impressive discount on first sale Infinix GT 30 5G has been launched in India as the first phone in its segment to feature an inbuilt gaming trigger. The device boasts several powerful features, including a 64MP camera.

New Delhi:

Infinix has launched an affordable gaming phone in India, the GT 30 5G+. This smartphone features powerful specifications, including 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A standout feature for gamers is the inclusion of built-in gaming triggers, which allow for easy and precise in-game control, reducing the need for on-screen buttons.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ India price and availability

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is available in three colour options: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White. The phone's starting price is Rs 19,499, with two storage variants available: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The first sale for the phone is scheduled for August 14 at 12 PM on the e-commerce website Flipkart. During the sale, the gaming phone will be available for a special discounted price of Rs 17,999, which includes a Rs 1,500 special discount.

Price Variant 8GB RAM + 128GB Rs 19,499 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 20,999 Availability August 14 Offer Rs 1,500 off on August 14 only

Infinix GT 30 5G+ specifications:

Device Infinix GT 30 5G+ Display 1.5K AMOLED Display with 144Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB and 256GB Battery 5,500mAh battery Charging 45W fast charging Camera 64 MP Sony IMX682 main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera; 13 MP front camera OS XOS 15, built on the latest Android 15 platform Special features Bypass charging, customisable LED lights on the back panel, Esports Mode

The device features customizable LED lights on the back panel that respond to actions like charging or music playback.

It also has gaming triggers that can be customized for shortcuts, such as launching apps, snapping photos, or managing media playback. This minimizes the need for on-screen controls.

It is equipped with MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, which claims to balance visual quality and performance for smoother gameplay. The device also includes a Network Observation System for seamless 5G/Wi-Fi switching.

For photography, it offers over 12 photography modes and smart features like AI Eraser and AI Extender.

The device has a one-tap Esports Mode that silences distractions by blocking notifications, calls, alarms, and system bars. It simultaneously boosts CPU performance, network speed, and touch responsiveness while clearing background apps for an uninterrupted gaming session.

The Infinix GT 30 5+ comes with Infinix AI, which can generate wallpapers from text or images. The smartphone's AI voice assistant can check the weather, launch apps, or simply chat with you. Additionally, it includes features such as Circle to Search, Call Summary, and an AI Writing Assistant.

For heat management, it utilizes a 3D VC Cooling system designed with high-conductivity materials like graphite and copper.

The Infinix GT 30 5+ also features wired reverse charging, bypass charging, Smart Charge mode, and Low-Temp Charge mode to enhance charging efficiency and protect battery health.

Additionally, it offers immersive audio through dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio and DTS Sound, an IP64 rating, and a built-in IR Blaster.

