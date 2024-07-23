Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC technology: What is it and how does it work?

Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC technology: What is it and how does it work?

With the introduction of the 720-degree SphereTech NFC, Infinix aims to set a new standard in NFC technology, enhancing both the user experience and the overall functionality of NFC-enabled devices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 9:54 IST
Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC technology
Image Source : INFINIX Infinix 720 degree SphereTech NFC technology

Infinix, a consumer technology brand has recently announced 720-degree SphereTech NFC- the introduction of its new near-field communication (NFC) technology. This advanced technology aims to enhance the current NFC capabilities by improving both the signal radius and the card reading area. The company claims that SphereTech NFC will resolve some common issues like transaction failures and card readability in NFC-enabled smartphones, which provide a seamless user experience.

NFC technology

The news surfaced in a recent press release, where Infinix described the 720-degree SphereTech NFC as a self-developed, proprietary and patented technology. The company further claims that this new NFC technology will double the signal range when compared to the existing capabilities and increase the card reading area by 200 per cent.

This advancement is further expected to significantly improve the functionality and reliability of NFC applications available on Infinix devices.

Li Cao, Senior Manager of the NFC Department at Infinix, stated, "Our commitment to innovation and understanding user needs has driven us to create a solution that not only enhances functionality but also provides unparalleled security and convenience for our users. The 720° SphereTech NFC significantly improves the mobile experience in NFC applications, offering seamless, reliable, and secure interactions from multiple angles."

The expanded signal coverage and stability which is offered by SphereTech NFC ensures smooth and seamless performance from any angle.

Infinix further claims that smartphones are equipped with this technology which could be tapped on the front, back, and top sides to complete a transaction, claiming to make it more versatile than any traditional NFC implementations.

Benefits of the new feature 

Although Infinix has not yet disclosed any specific technical details about the spatial layout (by the time of writing), signal compatibility or any material configuration, the company has emphasized the main advantage of SphereTech NFC which will reduce the angle limitations, which will lead to more reliable interactions during transactions.

NFC technology: A brief history

NFC technology first surfaced on Nokia 6131 which was unleashed in 2006, and the Google Nexus S was the first Android smartphone which used NFC in 2011.

NFC enables smartphones and other devices to exchange data quickly by touching them together and is commonly used for transactions at retail touchpoints.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce username creation feature: All you need to know

ALSO READ: AI and machine learning job grew by 433 per cent since 2022: Study revealed

