Indian Railways simplifies cancellations: Counter tickets can be cancelled online

Indian Railways is continually improving its services to prioritise passenger convenience. To make travel easier, ticket reservation and booking have been significantly simplified. Currently, most rail travelers book their tickets through IRCTC, which is the official ticketing platform for Indian Railways. If you need to cancel a ticket booked via the IRCTC website or app, you can do so easily and receive a refund.

Did you know that you can also cancel tickets purchased from the PRS counter online through the IRCTC platform? Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you with the process.

How to cancel a counter ticket online

To cancel an offline ticket bought at a PRS counter, start by visiting the IRCTC website. Once there, look for the option labeled "Cancel Ticket." After selecting it, you will find the choice to cancel a counter ticket.

Head to this website

(https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf). You'll need to enter the PNR number and train number from your counter ticket, along with the security captcha.

Next, an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to proceed with canceling your ticket. It’s important to note that the OTP will be sent to the mobile number you provided when purchasing the counter ticket.

You’ll then see a dialog box on your screen. After confirming, the details of the passengers will appear. Tap the submit button, and your PRS counter ticket will be successfully canceled.

How to get your refund

To claim a refund for the ticket purchased from the PRS counter, please visit the nearest PRS counter. You will receive your refund only after you submit the canceled ticket at the counter.

Remember, according to Indian Railways’ rules, if you cancel a confirmed ticket, you need to deposit the ticket at the PRS counter at least four hours before the train's scheduled departure. For waiting list or RAC tickets, you can get your refund by submitting your ticket at the PRS counter 30 minutes before departure.

