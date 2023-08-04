Indian government to implement transition period for new laptop and tablet import norms: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Indian government to implement transition period for new laptop and tablet import norms

The Indian government is set to introduce a transition period for the new norms of importing laptops, tablets, and other devices, as stated by sources from the Ministry of Information Technology. The move comes as a relief for companies, as they will be given more time to apply for the necessary licenses to import these electronic items. The extension of the stipulated timelines for import restrictions is expected to be around a month, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is likely to issue a notice on this matter soon.

During this transition period, companies can apply for licenses without facing any immediate issues with their consignments or shipments already in transit. The government's decision to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and specific types of computers was driven by security concerns. By implementing import curbs and allowing imports only through valid licenses, the government aims to closely monitor the locations from which these products are originating.

The extension of timelines for obtaining licenses will offer businesses more time to comply with the new regulations and ensure that the import process remains smooth and efficient. This measure also enables the government to exercise greater control over imports, contributing to enhanced security measures. As the DGFT prepares to issue the notice, companies will have the opportunity to adapt to the new norms while continuing their import operations with minimal disruption.

