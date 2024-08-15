Independence Day 2024: PM Modi says India working on 6G tech in mission mode

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/X PM Modi

On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, highlighting India's progress in science and technology. He stated that the country has rapidly rolled out 5G and is now working on 6G technology in a mission mode. He also emphasised India’s talent in the manufacturing sector.

PM Modi also highlighted the potential of the gaming industry, stating that India has the talent to create world-class gaming products and generate new job opportunities. He urged IT professionals and AI experts to lead in gaming product development and expressed his wish for India to produce top-notch animators, as it is a significant global industry.

Prime Minister Modi further mentioned that India is excelling in manufacturing across various sectors and has the potential to design high-quality products, including chips. He stressed the importance of aiming to design products in India for the global market, and for Indian standards to become international ones, saying that the country has the talent to achieve this goal.

Currently, 85,000 industry-ready individuals at B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD levels in semiconductor chip design are being trained at 113 academic institutions across the country, showing that India has the necessary talent and expertise to become a global player in the semiconductor industry.

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for its chip assembly and testing unit in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, Assam on Saturday. The event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

The estimated Rs 27,000 crore Tata semiconductor plant, touted as the largest investment project in Northeast India, is expected to create over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. The first phase of the plant is scheduled to be operational by mid-2025.

In February, the Central government approved three semiconductor plants - two in Gujarat and one in Assam - with a total investment of approximately Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: All new AI features coming with Pixel 9 series smartphones

Inputs from IANS