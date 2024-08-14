All new AI features coming with Pixel 9 series smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9 series

Google launched its highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series during the Made by Google event on August 13. The flagship devices are equipped with a powerful Tensor G4 processor and can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM. These smartphones boast a range of new AI features, enhancing capabilities in photography, weather reporting, and more. Here are all the AI features coming to new Pixel devices.

Gemini Overlays

Users now have the ability to summon Gemini on top of any app they are using, enabling them to ask specific questions about the content displayed on their screens. This includes extracting information from a YouTube video or generating and sharing images from the overlay.

Photos and Camera Features

Previewed with the new devices, the Add Me feature allows users to capture a group photo and seamlessly add a picture of the photographer separately. In addition, the built-in Magic Editor can now intelligently suggest ideal crops and expand existing images by leveraging generative AI.

Another innovative addition is the "reimagine" feature, which enables users to enhance images by adding elements such as fall leaves or intensifying the colour of grass.

Circle to Search Now Lets You Share

With the new Pixel devices, users can employ AI to clip and instantly share any content they circle on their screens.

Pixel Screenshots

A newly introduced Pixel Screenshots automatically scans the user's photo library to recognize and categorise screenshots. Furthermore, users can capture real-world signage and prompt the app to provide context-specific information, such as the release date for tickets to a music festival.

Call Notes

Call Notes automatically creates a private summary of each phone call, allowing users to reference important details from the conversation at a later time. Additionally, all participants in the call are notified when Call Notes are enabled.

Pixel Studio

Google introduces a dedicated AI-based image-generation app for the Pixel 9 series. The app leverages the prowess of the Tensor G4 processor and Google's Imagen 3 model in the cloud to create and share images seamlessly through messaging or email.

Custom Weather Reports

Google's new Weather app provides users with personalised weather reports tailored to their specific location without the need for extensive scrolling.

