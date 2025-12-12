IMD recommends these 4 essential apps to stay safe from extreme weather Smartphone users are advised by the government to download these four official applications, which offer accurate weather forecasts and can be found on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recommended people across the country to download four important weather apps on their phones. These apps are designed to give accurate weather updates, alerts for upcoming rain, information about thunderstorms, and other vital weather details. They are especially helpful for farmers, as they provide precise weather forecasts to help them plan their agricultural activities.

In recent years, the IMD has made great improvements in predicting the weather by using new technology. This helps communities, especially those near the coast or in flat areas, receive early warnings about bad weather like cyclones, storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rain. By getting these alerts ahead of time, people can stay informed and safe when severe weather is on the way.

Communication channels for weather alerts

The IMD uses various communication channels to disseminate weather-related alerts. In addition to warnings issued via its official website, email, SMS, and social media platforms (such as YouTube, Facebook, and X), these four mobile applications are crucial tools. If you own a smartphone, the IMD strongly recommends having these four apps installed.

1. Mausam App

This is an official app that users can download from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It gives you easy-to-understand weather updates and alerts you when the weather might be risky. The app is made to help users stay informed about important changes in the weather, so they can take the right steps to keep themselves safe.

2. Meghdoot App

The Meghdoot app is designed to help people, especially farmers, by providing helpful information about weather conditions, such as cloudiness and chances of rain. The app sends out important weather alerts before key farming activities like planting seeds, harvesting crops, or using fertilizers, so users can make better decisions based on the weather.

3. Damini App

The Damini app was developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. It is designed to help keep people safe from lightning. Lightning can be very dangerous, and causes many deaths each year in areas like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where storms are common. This app is important because it alerts users when lightning is likely, allowing them to take safety measures and protect themselves from harm.

4. Umang App

The Umang (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app was developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). While it is a multipurpose platform with many features, it also serves as a channel for users to receive IMD's weather forecasts and warnings. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

ALSO READ: Why you are getting SMS notification from '127000' and what to do?