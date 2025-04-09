Huge relief for Jio users! Free calls, 2GB data for 98 days without recharge worries Reliance Jio provides a range of impressive plans for its millions of users. The Jio Rs 999 plan has gained popularity among its users, increasing competition with Airtel and BSNL.

In the country, there are three leading telecom companies: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Among these, Jio stands out as the top provider, with over 460 million customers enjoying its services. To provide relief from pricey plans, Jio has introduced an impressive new option in its lineup. Reliance Jio offers a range of plans tailored to various user needs, including OTT plans, Jio phone plans, Jio Prima phone plans, cricket offer plans, data packs, and entertainment packages. Customers can easily select recharge plans that fit their budget and requirements. To enhance convenience, the company has also expanded its offerings to include more long-validity plans.

The Jio recharge plan we’re highlighting is available for Rs 999. This prepaid option comes with a substantial validity of 98 days. Included in the plan is unlimited calling to all local and STD networks, plus 100 free SMS every day across all networks.

From a data perspective, Jio's plan is excellent as well. For heavy data users, you’ll receive 2GB of data daily, totaling 196GB for the entire duration. What’s more, eligible users can enjoy unlimited 5G data as part of this plan.

To sweeten the deal, Jio is offering a free 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, allowing you to dive into movies and web series. Plus, complimentary access to Jio TV is included with this recharge plan.

(Image Source : FILE)Jio Rs 999 recharge plan

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's Rs 1,049 plan provides subscribers with unlimited voice calling, as well as 100 SMS calls per day and 2GB of daily data for a period of 84 days. Additionally, this plan offers 50GB of JioAI Cloud storage and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription valid for 90 days. Users will also have access to ZEE5 and SonyLIV via the JioTV Mobile app. It's important to note that once users hit their fair usage policy (FUP) data limit, their internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps.

