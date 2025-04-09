Apple's partner joins India's satellite internet race, increasing competition for Starlink Globalstar, the company providing satellite services for Apple iPhones, has also prepared to enter the Indian market. The company has requested regulatory approval to launch satellite services in India.

Preparations are underway for the launch of satellite internet service in India. The telecom regulator is expected to allocate spectrum to all service providers soon. Recently, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that this allocation will be handled administratively, and the regulator is busy finalising a framework for it. In addition to Jio and Airtel, companies like Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon Kuiper are in the mix for providing satellite internet in India, and now Apple has thrown its hat in the ring as well.

Globalstar, Apple's partner for satellite service, has applied for regulatory approval to kick off operations in India. With this move, Apple and Globalstar are intensifying competition against Airtel Eutelsat, OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper, Jio, and Starlink. According to reports, Globalstar has reached out to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) to obtain the necessary approvals.

As per an ET report, an official familiar with the situation stated that Globalstar is optimistic about receiving the Global Mobile Personal Communication (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its satellite service soon. The company has already showcased several use cases, particularly in disaster management, to the DoT, although it has yet to submit an application for a commercial license.

The Department of Telecommunications allocates spectrum to service providers for a specified duration, allowing them to demonstrate and test their services. This allocation is granted under conditions of non-interference, non-protection, and non-commercial service. The spectrum is exclusively reserved for testing and experimentation purposes. To launch their services in India, satellite providers need both a GMPCS license and IN-SPACe authorisation.

Apple partnered with Globalstar for satellite connectivity in 2022, introducing a satellite feature in the iPhone 14 series that allows users to make calls and send messages in emergencies, even without a mobile network. This functionality has been included in all iPhone models released since 2022.

