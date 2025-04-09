Dangerous WhatsApp image scam: Cybercriminals hide malware, hack phone for OTP to empty bank account Recently, an individual from Jabalpur lost Rs 2 lakh after downloading an image sent over WhatsApp from an unknown number. Here is all you need to know about the steganography scam.

Cybercriminals are constantly coming up with new methods of fraud. Recently, an alarming incident occurred in which a person from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, lost approximately 2 lakh rupees after downloading an image sent via WhatsApp from an unknown number. The Department of Telecom has issued warnings about this emerging type of cybercrime, which marks a shift away from traditional tactics like OTPs, fake links, and digital arrests. This new scam, which relies on downloading files, is particularly concerning.

Modus Operandi of the scam

Scammers initiate this fraud by sending images over WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. In some cases, they follow up with a phone call, asking the victim to identify the person portrayed in the image sent through WhatsApp. After the victim downloads the image, their phone crashes, allowing the scammers to gain access to the victim’s smartphone.

Cyber experts indicate that with growing awareness, scammers have moved beyond OTP and fake link tactics to a more sophisticated approach involving hidden links within images. This technique is known as steganography.

What is Steganography?

According to Kaspersky, steganography is the practice of hiding information within another message or physical object to evade detection. It can be used to conceal various types of digital content, including text, images, videos, or audio. The hidden data can later be extracted at its destination.

Scammers now utilise this technique to embed malicious links within images. These links prompt the download of harmful applications onto the victim's smartphone, enabling access to OTPs and facilitating unauthorized money transfers.

Dos and Don’ts to Avoid Steganography Scams

If you receive any unfamiliar photo, video, or voice note from an unknown number, do not download it. If the size of an image or video seems unusually large, avoid downloading it, as it may contain links to harmful applications. Do not link your WhatsApp number to your bank account. Report any such incidents to the cybercrime portal or call the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

