Huawei launches new smart band in India starting at Rs 6,599: Here's what it has to offer Huawei Band 10 is available in India with two case options: polymer and aluminum alloy. It is available at half price until June 10.

New Delhi:

A new smart band has recently been launched in India, introducing the Huawei Band 10. This stylish device features a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with Always-On Display support and provides various metrics such as sleep, heart rate variability (HRV), and stress levels. The smart band boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 days and is available in both polymer and aluminum alloy case options.

Huawei Band 10 India price and availability

In India, the Huawei Band 10 is priced starting at Rs 6,499 for the polymer case variant, while the aluminum alloy models are available for Rs 6,999. As part of a special launch offer running until June 10, the prices drop to Rs 3,699 for the polymer version and Rs. 4,199 for the aluminum option. All variants can be exclusively purchased through Amazon in the country.

The Huawei Band 10 comes in two colour options—Black and Pink—which feature polymer cases. In addition, Blue, Green, Matte Black, Purple, and White variants also use polymer cases.

Huawei Band 10 specifications

The Huawei Band 10 showcases a 1.47-inch AMOLED rectangular display with a resolution of 194×368 pixels and a pixel density of 282ppi, complemented by Always-On Display functionality. The screen responds to swipe and touch gestures and includes a side button for easy navigation. It offers 100 preset workout modes, including running, cycling, yoga, swimming, and more, along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer for enhanced tracking.

This smart band is particularly ideal for swimmers, as Huawei claims it achieves 95 percent accuracy in detecting swim strokes and laps, thanks to its nine-axis sensor and AI-driven stroke recognition features. The device also holds a 5ATM water-resistant rating and is compatible with both Android and iOS systems.

Among its various sensors, the Huawei Band 10 includes an optical heart rate monitor and a blood-oxygen level (SpO2) monitor. It can even track sleep patterns, HRV, sleep quality, and stress levels, providing built-in breathing exercises. With the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, the smart band offers wellness tips and suggests calming or positive watch faces.

Huawei asserts that the Band 10 can last up to 14 days on a single charge, requiring just 45 minutes for a full recharge. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge allows for up to two days of usage. The smart band measures 8.99 mm in thickness and weighs only 14g, making it a comfortable accessory for any user.

ALSO READ: Motorola confirms new Edge 60 Series smartphone launch in India next week: Here's what to expect