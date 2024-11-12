HP Omen 35L desktop launched for gamers: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Omen 35L desktop

HP, one of the leading laptop and desktop brands has unveiled its latest gaming powerhouse, named the Omen 35L desktop PC. This gaming rig desktop has been designed to deliver premium-level performance (as claimed) and further enables the customization options for the games to give more flexibility, making it a dream machine for gamers of all levels.

Pricing and availability

The HP Omen 35L is available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

A gamer's dream, claims HP

The Omen 35L offers several updated features for customization options which will suit the gamer’s style and preferences.

A player could personalize the look of their PC with a variety of RGB lighting effects and choose from different chassis configurations. The modular design enables the player to easily upgrade, so they can have a future-proof system and keep up with the latest gaming technology.

About Omen 35L desktop

The Omen 35L desktop boasts some latest hardware specifications. Here are the main highlighting features of the desktop:

Intel Core i7-14700F processor which delivers lightning-fast processing speeds for smooth gaming and multitasking. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which delivers stunning visuals and immersive gaming experiences, claims HP. Customizable Components to upgrade the machine. The upgradeable components will enable you to tailor the system to your specific needs. Advanced cooling system: Dual 140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system keep your PC cool and quiet. Omen gaming hub: A centralized platform for performance optimization, overclocking, system monitoring, and RGB lighting control.

A recent scam has involved impersonating the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Victims are receiving a call which falsely claims that their mobile number will be deactivated, by urging them to take immediate action.

ALSO READ: How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

We live in a world where we constantly change our address, hence, we need to update our documents too. By updating the address on your Aadhaar card to maintain current records and accessing government services smoothly.