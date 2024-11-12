Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. HP Omen 35L desktop launched for gamers: Details here

HP Omen 35L desktop launched for gamers: Details here

With its powerful hardware, customizable design, and advanced cooling system, the Omen 35L is a compelling choice for gamers who demand the best. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, the Omen 35L has everything you need to take your gaming experience to the next level.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 23:31 IST
HP Omen 35L desktop
Image Source : HP HP Omen 35L desktop

HP, one of the leading laptop and desktop brands has unveiled its latest gaming powerhouse, named the Omen 35L desktop PC. This gaming rig desktop has been designed to deliver premium-level performance (as claimed) and further enables the customization options for the games to give more flexibility, making it a dream machine for gamers of all levels.

Pricing and availability

The HP Omen 35L is available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

A gamer's dream, claims HP

The Omen 35L offers several updated features for customization options which will suit the gamer’s style and preferences.

A player could personalize the look of their PC with a variety of RGB lighting effects and choose from different chassis configurations. The modular design enables the player to easily upgrade, so they can have a future-proof system and keep up with the latest gaming technology.

About Omen 35L desktop

The Omen 35L desktop boasts some latest hardware specifications. Here are the main highlighting features of the desktop:

  1. Intel Core i7-14700F processor which delivers lightning-fast processing speeds for smooth gaming and multitasking.
  2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which delivers stunning visuals and immersive gaming experiences, claims HP.
  3. Customizable Components to upgrade the machine. The upgradeable components will enable you to tailor the system to your specific needs.
  4. Advanced cooling system: Dual 140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system keep your PC cool and quiet.
  5. Omen gaming hub: A centralized platform for performance optimization, overclocking, system monitoring, and RGB lighting control.

ALSO READ: Beware! A new scam using TRAI’s name could drain your bank account.

A recent scam has involved impersonating the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Victims are receiving a call which falsely claims that their mobile number will be deactivated, by urging them to take immediate action.

Related Stories
HP launches new AI-enhanced laptops for hybrid working: Details

HP launches new AI-enhanced laptops for hybrid working: Details

HP launches Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Price, features and more

HP launches Envy Move all-in-one PC in India: Price, features and more

HP introduces new range of printers for small medium businesses: Details here

HP introduces new range of printers for small medium businesses: Details here

HP 'Innovation & Digital Education Academy' programme introduced in India: Details

HP 'Innovation & Digital Education Academy' programme introduced in India: Details

HP Envy x360 14 review: Offers impressive design, features but is it best? Find out here

HP Envy x360 14 review: Offers impressive design, features but is it best? Find out here

HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+ for modern professionals and creators

HP unveils AI-driven PCs with Copilot+ for modern professionals and creators

HP Victus Special Edition laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU launched in India: Details

HP Victus Special Edition laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU launched in India: Details

HP’s Colour LaserJet Pro Printers for businesses launched in India: Details here

HP’s Colour LaserJet Pro Printers for businesses launched in India: Details here

ALSO READ: How to update your address on your Aadhaar Card? Quick guide

We live in a world where we constantly change our address, hence, we need to update our documents too. By updating the address on your Aadhaar card to maintain current records and accessing government services smoothly.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement