Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image

In the recent iOS 17 update, Apple rolled out a convenient feature aimed at simplifying the management of two-factor authentication (2FA) codes for iPhone users. If you're someone who prioritises security and finds the manual handling of these codes tiring, the newly introduced "Clean Up Automatically" option could be a real game-changer.

How to Activate Automatic Code Deletion

To get started, open up your iPhone's Settings app to access the new feature. Within the Settings menu, you'll need to navigate to the "Passwords" section. Once you're in the Passwords menu, look for and tap on "Password Options." Here, you'll find the "Clean Up Automatically" toggle. Flip it on, and your iPhone will automatically tidy up by removing used or expired 2FA codes from both the Messages and Mail apps, ensuring your device stays clutter-free.

Retrieving Deleted Codes

Now, in case you ever need to retrieve a verification code that has been automatically deleted, don't worry. Simply go to the Messages app, tap "Edit" in the top left corner, and select "Show Recently Deleted."

While two-factor authentication significantly enhances the security of your device, managing a continuous stream of codes can be overwhelming. Apple recognised this challenge and addressed it with the iOS 17 update, offering users a straightforward way to automatically remove outdated codes. By following these simple steps, you can streamline your 2FA code management.

Apple AirPods Max 2 Launch expected in 2024

Furthermore, rumors suggest that Apple is preparing to launch the AirPods Max 2, the follow-up to its 2020 headphone release. Anticipated to hit the market in late 2024, this upcoming model is rumored to feature a USB-C port, a shift from the existing Lightning port.

ALSO READ | Top 5 affordable smartwatches to buy in November 2023

ALSO READ | How to use ChatGPT voice chat feature for free? Here's a complete guide

Latest Technology News