How to remove adult Deepfake content from Google Search results? A step-by-step guide

With the rise of AI-generated content, deepfakes have become a growing concern, especially when they involve nonconsensual adult material. These days, manipulated images or videos can cause significant harm and witnessing the rising concern, Google has added a new powerful tool which enables the user to request the removal of nonconsensual deepfake content from its search results.

Here's how you could use this tool to protect yourself and remove inappropriate ‘Deepfake content’ from Google Search results. But before that, let us know why we need this tool.

Why this tool is needed?

Deepfakes have become increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult to distinguish between real and manipulated content. When such content is being used to create nonconsensual adult material, it could lead to reputational damage, severe emotional distress, and other harmful consequences.

How to request the removal of Deepfake content from Google Search?

Google’s Deepfake content removal tool operates through a straightforward removal request process. By filling out a form and providing the necessary details, users can easily initiate the removal of nonconsensual deepfake content.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use this tool:

Step 1: Access the Google Support Page

To begin, navigate to the Google support page which has been designed for content removal requests (specifically). This page will provide detailed information about the process and criteria for removing the content from Google Search results.

Step 2: Start the Removal Request

Once you are on the support page, locate and click on the “Start removal request” button.

This action will direct you to a series of questions which you will have to answer to proceed with your request.

Step 3: Provide detailed information

Google will prompt you to answer several questions to understand the nature of your request. You will be asked why you are requesting the removal of personal content, what type of content it is, and whether you have any supporting material, such as screenshots or links to the deepfake content.

It is essential to provide as much detail as possible to help Google verify your request as soon as possible.

For Indian users, there is a region-specific form with similar questions tailored to the local context.

Step 4: Submit the form

After filling out all the required information, submit the form.

Google will review your submission and verify- to identify if the content meets the criteria for removal or not.

If your request is approved, Google will remove the deepfake content from its search results.

What happens after the submission of the removal request?

If Google verifies and approves your removal request, the harmful content will be removed from Google Search results.

Google’s systems will aim to filter out similar explicit results which are related to the same individual.

For instance, if an image is successfully removed, Google will scan for and remove any duplicates of that image from search results, ensuring comprehensive protection.

Google Blogpost

In a recent blog post, Google explained, “When someone successfully requests the removal of explicit non-consensual fake content featuring them from Search, Google’s systems will also aim to filter all explicit results on similar searches about them. In addition, when someone successfully removes an image from Search under our policies, our systems will scan for – and remove – any duplicates of that image that we find.”

Google’s step towards safer online spaces

Google’s deepfake removal tool is a step towards creating safer online environments, especially as deepfake technology has been continually evolving. By providing individuals with the means to remove nonconsensual explicit content, the tech giant will be helping the users to reduce the harm caused by such material and protect the privacy and dignity of users.

As deepfake technology advances, we expect further developments in tools and policies that aim at filtering out nonconsensual explicit content. So far, Google’s removal tool is an essential resource for anyone affected by this growing issue.

