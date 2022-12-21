How to make your own 2022 recap Reel on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram

Instagram is celebrating year end by letting users create a recap reel on Instagram, by using a number of templates made by multiple users on the platform. Recently, Indian rapper and pop singer Badshah shared a personalised reel with filter and song, which is dedicated to the users and enables them to make a wrap-up reel incorporating all the important events which took place in 2022.

Alike the previous year, this year also Instagram is letting users wrap up their activities by encouraging them to make reels (short videos) with personalized photos and videos. To get the background sound and filter for the year wrapup, Badshah's template has been trending on the platform, which has already crossed 3 million views and has been used by a number of users, to make their year recap reel.

Here are the simple steps to make your year recap reel by using Badshah’s template or any celebrity’s reel which you like to have as your reel’s audio:

Go to the profile of anyone- any celebrity or friend

Now go to the reel which you would like to use for yourself from the reel section which is in the middle of the three icons (photo grid, then reel, then tagged photos)

Select the reel which you would like to use as a template

Once the reel is selected, just tap on the right bottom corner where you will see an audio box. This will open a number of reels on the page created by various people with the same template

Now you can see the option of ‘Use audio’ in the lower middle of the screen- tap on it

a new reel-creating window will open up. There you could start to edit and add clips and images as per your choice.

You can choose the filter suggestion which will be shown on the upper mid-side of the screen, I made my reel from the ‘2022 Recap by Badshah’

Once all the images are added to the reel, you can click on ‘Edit clips’ where you can choose the duration of videos and images you have selected. Also, you can add the transition on your images accordingly, which you feel are fitting well in your reel.

Once the transition and image/video duration is edited, you may click on next and now you could add the caption accordingly.

Once the caption has been added, you can just tap on ‘Share’ and you are done

Users can choose templates from three given options- images, videos or memories from the Insta stories- which could be used for creating your recap reel.

Badshah is an Indian rapper and is also called a pop culture icon by many. He made the reel with his own template for users to recreate their own recaps for 2022.

