How to hide Amazon orders? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS How to hide Amazon orders

Online shopping has gained popularity in India, with people using these services to order a wide range of products for themselves and their families. E-commerce companies have also introduced premium plans that offer free and faster delivery to their customers. Consequently, many people share their premium accounts with friends and family. However, what if you've ordered a personal product and don't want others to know about it? Amazon allows users to hide orders.

If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to hide orders on Amazon, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide Amazon orders

1. Go to the Amazon home page, log in, and click on "Returns & Orders."

Image Source : FILEHow to hide Amazon orders

2. From your list of orders, locate the order you want to hide. You will see a link to "Archive order" at the bottom of its box.

Image Source : FILEHow to hide Amazon orders

3. A confirmation box will appear for you to confirm that the order is moving to your archive.

Image Source : FILEHow to hide Amazon orders

Meanwhile, the Self-Destruct Feature is a safeguard for your iPhone data in case it falls into the wrong hands. By systematically erasing all data from your iPhone after a specified number of failed password attempts, this feature ensures the protection of your sensitive information. In the event that your iPhone is stolen and an unauthorised person attempts to enter the wrong password, the Self-Destruct Feature will activate.

After six unsuccessful attempts, there will be a time delay before the next try can be made. If there are ten consecutive incorrect password entries, all data on the iPhone will be erased. This security measure is irreversible and will delete all photos, apps, contacts, and other personal data. If you find this feature interesting and want to use this feature, we have a step-by-step guide on how you can activate this feature on iPhone.

ALSO READ: How to unsend an email in Gmail? An easy guide