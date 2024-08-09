How to enable, disable call forwarding on Jio? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Call forwarding on Jio

Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL all provide call-forwarding codes, which enable users to redirect calls to other numbers. This is useful when your phone is out of reach or your battery is low, and you want incoming calls to be forwarded to another device or someone else's phone. Activating call forwarding is as simple as dialing a specific code on your device. If you need to know these codes, you're in the right place. Below is a list of codes to activate and deactivate call-forwarding on your Jio number.

How to activate call forwarding on Jio

Jio users can forward calls by either accessing advanced call settings or dialing specific call forwarding codes. Here are the codes for different call-forwarding scenarios for Jio.

How to enable call forwarding for all incoming calls on Jio

Step 1: Open the 'Phone' app on your phone

Step 2: Dial *401*<10 digit number>, where '10 digit number' is the phone number you want calls to be forwarded to

Step 3: Tap the 'call' icon to confirm your input

Step 4: Once done, call forwarding will be activated on your number

You can also activate call forwarding for specific situations such as when you're busy on another call, when the other person has called several times already, or when your phone is switched off or unreachable due to low signal strength. You would just need to change the three-digit code in step 2 to 405, 403, or 409 respectively.

How to disable call forwarding for all incoming calls on Jio

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your mobile

Step 2: Dial the 4-digit code for deactivating a particular type of call forwarding. The codes can be found in the table below

Step 3: Once the code is dialed, hit the 'Call' button, and the specific call forwarding will be disabled *402 Deactivates call forwarding for all incoming calls *406 Deactivates call forwarding for busy calls *404 Deactivates call forwarding for non-answerable calls *410 Deactivates call forwarding for unreachable calls



