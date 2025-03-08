How to download and install One UI 7 Beta on your Samsung smartphone and tablet Samsung's One UI 7 beta offers an exciting sneak peek into upcoming features before the stable version rolls out. However, since this is beta software, it's advisable to install it only on a secondary device or proceed with caution on your primary phone.

Samsung has officially announced the One UI 7 beta rollout for several Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The first wave of updates has already started for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A series, and M series next in line to receive the beta.

One UI 7 introduces a fresh design, improved animations, and more customization options to enhance the user experience. If you’re eager to test the latest features, here’s how you can download and install the One UI 7 beta on your Samsung device.

Things to keep in mind before installing One UI 7 Beta

Beta software may have bugs – Since this is a test version, some features might not work properly, and you may experience app crashes or performance issues. Not all apps may be optimized – Certain third-party applications may not function correctly on One UI 7 beta. Potential risk of device bricking – If the update installation fails, your device may get bricked, making it unusable.

Disclaimer: Installing beta software is at your own risk. If your device faces any issues, Samsung or any third-party source will not be responsible for data loss or damage.

One UI 7 Beta: Conditions applied for installation

Before proceeding, ensure you meet the following requirements:

Samsung members app: This is required to sign up for the beta program. Minimum 50 per cent battery: A stable power level is needed to avoid interruptions during installation. Sufficient storage space: Make sure you have enough free space to download and install the beta update. Backup your data: Backup photos, videos, contacts, messages, and WhatsApp chats to Samsung Cloud or Google Drive before proceeding.

How to enroll in the One UI 7 Beta program

Follow these simple steps to register for the One UI 7 beta:

Open the Samsung Members App on your Galaxy device. Log in with your Samsung account. Look for the One UI 7 beta banner at the top of the home screen. Tap on the banner and fill out the registration form with the required details. Once registered, go to Settings → Software Updates → Check for updates. If the One UI 7 beta update is available, download and install it. Tip: If you do not see the beta banner, try again later, as the rollout happens in phases.

What happens after installing One UI 7 Beta?

You will receive future updates automatically – Once you have installed the beta, Samsung will push new updates with bug fixes and improvements.

No rollback required for a stable update – Once the final One UI 7 stable version is released, you will automatically receive the update, and no rollback to the previous version is needed.

