Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB gets massive Rs 50,000 discount on Flipkart With a massive price drop, additional bank discounts, and exchange offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB has become an incredible deal for those looking for a flagship smartphone on a budget.

If you are planning to get your hands on a premium flagship smartphone, but your budget is 0olding you back, then now is the perfect time to make a move. Flipkart has announced a massive price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB, making it available at a huge discount of up to Rs 50,000.

Let’s check out the exciting offers and key features of this high-end smartphone.

Big price drop on Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB, originally priced at Rs 95,999, is now available on Flipkart at just Rs 41,999 after a huge 56 per cent discount. This means you get flagship-level performance, a powerful camera, and premium build quality at nearly half the price.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy S23

Extra savings on bank and exchange offers

Bank Offers: Get 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and an additional discount of up to Rs 750 on IDFC Bank cards. Exchange Offer: Get up to Rs 39,150 off when you exchange your old smartphone. Even if you manage an exchange value of Rs 15,000, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB for just Rs 26,999.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG GALAXY S23)Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB: Specifications

Premium build and design: Aluminum frame with IP68 water and dust resistance.

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display: 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1750 nits peak brightness.

Powerful performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smooth multitasking and gaming.

Storage and RAM: Up to 8GB RAM & 512GB storage for seamless performance.

Pro-grade cameras: 50MP + 10MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup with 12MP selfie camera.

Long-lasting battery: 3900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Software: It runs on Android 13 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI.

ALSO READ: Apple delays major AI upgrades for Siri until 2026: Here’s why

Apple has been working on making Siri more personalized by increasing its ability to understand user context and perform tasks across apps. However, in a recent statement, the company admitted that delivering these advanced features is taking longer than expected and will now be introduced next year.

ALSO READ: YouTube deletes 9.5 million videos: India tops the list

With the rising number of scams and misleading content being uploaded on YouTube, the platform has decided to remove 9.5 million videos. India has topped the list of maximum removal, with close to 3 million videos being taken down.