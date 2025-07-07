Honor X9c with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6,600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999 Honor X9c will be exclusively available on Amazon starting July 12. The company is also offering discounts with selected bank credit cards.

Honor has unveiled its latest smartphone in India after a year-long hiatus. The newly launched Honor X9c smartphone is the successor to the X9b model, which made its debut in February of last year. This new device boasts an impressive 6,600mAh battery, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM. It has also received SGS drop resistance certification and holds an IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance.

Honor X9c India price and availability

In India, the Honor X9c 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes in two elegant shades: Jade Cyan and Titanium Black. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon starting July 12. Additionally, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank cards can benefit from an instant discount of Rs. 750.

Honor X9c specifications

The Honor X9c 5G features a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224x2,700 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and is certified flicker-free with low blue light by TÜV Rheinland. Under the hood, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 15, enhanced by MagicOS 9.0, and supports a range of AI features, such as AI Motion Sensing, AI Erase, AI Deepfake Detection, AI Magic Portal 2.0, and AI Magic Capsule.

In the camera department, the Honor X9c 5G is outfitted with a dual rear camera system that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and up to 3x lossless zoom, complemented by a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The main camera is equipped with both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera is provided.

Powering the device is a robust 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 66W wired fast charging. Connectivity options are extensive, including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The Honor X9c boasts SGS drop resistance certification and is designed to function safely in extreme temperatures ranging from -30 to 55 degrees Celsius, thanks to a unique battery coating and power management system. It also features an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The device measures a sleek 7.98mm in thickness and weighs just 189g.

