Free Fire returns to India after 3.5 years as 'Free Fire India', here's how to download Garena's battle royale game Free Fire is making a comeback to India after 3.5 years. It will be launched under the new name Free Fire India. Pre-registration for this game has already begun.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Battle Royale is back in India! The game has made its return to the Google Play Store after being banned by the Government of India in 2022 due to security concerns. At the time of the ban, Free Fire had millions of active users in the country. However, players were still able to enjoy the Max version of the game throughout the ban. After a lengthy wait of 3.5 years, the preparations to reintroduce Free Fire have been ongoing for some time. In August 2023, there were reports about the upcoming launch under the name Free Fire India, and the company even confirmed this news. Unfortunately, just days later, the launch was postponed, leading to fading hopes among gamers. Toward the end of last year, excitement built up again as news of a potential New Year launch circulated, but that also fell through.

New name for the game

Now, the Singapore-based gaming company has officially announced the game’s comeback after a long absence. Like BGMI, Free Fire will return to India under the new title Free Fire India. It’s already listed on the Google Play Store, and pre-registration is now open. Players who register can look forward to the chance to download the game soon, possibly just in time for the Free Fire Max India tournament starting on July 13. Once you pre-register, the game will automatically download to your device if you choose that option.

E-sports tournament

In addition to the game’s return, an e-sports tournament for Free Fire will also be held in India after the long break. Gamers can sign up for the tournament starting on July 7, with registration open until July 13. Interested participants can easily register through the in-game FFC mode.

The Free Fire MAX India Cup is set to take place from July 13 to September 28 this year, structured in four phases. Players will compete in in-game qualifiers, followed by online qualifiers, a league stage, and ultimately the grand finale.

