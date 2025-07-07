OnePlus 13, 13s get Rs 10,000 price drop during Amazon Prime Day The newly launched OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s have seen a significant price drop. These flagship models from OnePlus are now available for as much as Rs 10,000 less than their original launch prices.

New Delhi:

If you are lookingto buy a mid-range smartphone with impressive performance and camera, there is a huge opportuinity for you. Amazon is all ste to host prime Day sale from July 12. Ahead of the sale, ecommerce platform has reduced the price of two OnePlus smartphones. Interested buyer can now get OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13R at a huge discount. There has been a significant price drop on two of the latest phones released by OnePlus this year. As part of the Prime Day sale kicking off on July 12 on Amazon, both of these OnePlus models will be available for up to Rs 10,000 less. Interestingly, early deals for the Prime Day sale will start as soon as July 10. During this early sale, you can snag phones from several brands, including OnePlus, at reduced prices. Let’s take a closer look at the special offers on these two devices from OnePlus.

OnePlus 13 discount

You can save up to Rs 10,000 when purchasing the OnePlus 13, which was launched at the beginning of the year. Originally priced at Rs 69,999, this flagship phone will be available at an exciting price of Rs 59,999 during the Amazon sale. This discount comprises a Rs 5,000 price cut along with an additional bank discount of Rs 5,000. Plus, buyers can take advantage of offers like exchange deals and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 13s discount

The new compact flagship, OnePlus 13s, is also available with a Rs 10,000 discount. Initially priced at Rs 54,999, you can now bring it home for just Rs 44,999. When you purchase this model, you'll enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

In addition to these two models, there is also a deal on the OnePlus 13R, which can be purchased for an initial price of Rs 39,999—down from its launch price of Rs 43,999. This offer includes a bank discount of Rs 3,000 and the option for no-cost EMI. For those interested in older models, OnePlus’s Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 from last year are also available at a price reduction of Rs 2,000.

ALSO READ: Forget Starlink, India's own company set to start satellite broadband service soon