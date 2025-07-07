Forget Starlink, India's own company set to start satellite broadband service soon To compete effectively with foreign companies like Starlink and Amazon, an Indian company is preparing to launch a satellite broadband service in India. The company has received approval from IN-SPACe.

New Delhi:

The competition among major foreign satellite broadband service providers such as Starlink, Eutelsat, OneWeb, and Amazon Kuiper is set to intensify with the entry of Ananth Technologies, a Hyderabad-based Indian company. This marks the first instance of a private Indian firm venturing into the satellite broadband market using indigenous satellites. Recently, Ananth Technology received approval from IN-SPACe to launch its satellite services, while Starlink is still awaiting similar clearance. Offering speeds of up to 100 Gbps, Ananth Technologies is poised to give foreign competitors a run for their money. The company plans to deploy a 4-ton geostationary (GEO) communication satellite into space, with an initial investment target of Rs 3,000 crore. Additionally, Ananth Technologies is actively seeking further funding for expansive growth.

Internet via geostationary satellites

Currently, several companies are vying for a share of the satellite broadband market in India, including Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, Jio, and Airtel's OneWeb, alongside Ananth Technologies’ recent debut. While most competitors place their satellites at altitudes of 400 to 1,200 kilometers, Ananth Technology aims to position its geostationary satellites at an altitude of 35,000 kilometers above Earth's surface.

This strategy distinguishes Ananth Technologies from its rivals. Unlike the lower Earth orbit (LEO) satellites used by others, which orbit the planet every 1 to 2 hours, Ananth's GEO satellites will blanket the Indian peninsula, ensuring that broadband service reaches every corner of the country.

Experts say that satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) tend to have higher delays in signals compared to satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). This makes LEO satellites a better option for providing fast internet from space. However, GEO satellites have the advantage of covering a large area with just one satellite, meaning they can effectively serve countries like India on their own. In contrast, LEO satellites require multiple satellites working together to provide connectivity.

The government is encouraging local companies to get involved in the growing market for satellite communications. Currently, this market has limited private participation, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) handling most of the connectivity needs.

ALSO READ: Avoid this common monsoon AC mistake: you'll save energy and keep your room cooler