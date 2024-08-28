HMD Barbie Phone with classic flip design launched with Mirror display and nostalgic games

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD Barbie Phone

HMD has launched the new Barbie Phone (feature phone) with a retro-style flip. It certainly brings back the classic design elements with a modern twist. The phone features an all-pink colour scheme and is adorned with Barbie-themed aesthetics, which further includes a jewellery box-inspired packaging, a pink battery and a pink charger boxed with the device.

The box further comes with lanyards with charms, two additional back covers, gems and stickers, making it a complete Barbie-themed package for the kids. The flip phone also comes with a unique mirror on the external display and even includes a beach-themed Malibu Snake game for a bit of nostalgic fun.

Pricing and availability

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at USD 129 (approximately Rs. 10,800) in the United States. It will be available for purchase from October 1 onwards, with pre-orders opening on September 23 from the HMD US website.

The phone is available in a single colour- Power Pink, with both the battery and USB Type-C charger matching in pink. HMD has not yet announced its plan to launch the device in India or other markets.

Key specifications

The HMD Barbie Phone comes with a classic flip design. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen which doubles as a mirror. The device is powered by a Unisoc T107 chip, and it comes with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which could be expanded further by using a MicroSD card (up to 32GB).

The phone runs on the S30+ OS with a special Barbie-themed user interface.

Talking about the keypad has been designed in the iconic Barbie pink colour and features hidden designs of palm trees, hearts, and flamingos that light up in the dark. A unique “Hi Barbie” voice greets users when the phone is turned on. For gaming enthusiasts, it comes pre-installed with a Malibu Snake game.

For photography, the device further features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash. The phone is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery, which is said to provide up to nine hours of talk time.

It comes with 4G connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 123.5 grams and when the flip is closed, the new Barbie Pink phone measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm.

