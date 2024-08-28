Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. HMD Barbie Phone with classic flip design launched with Mirror display and nostalgic games

HMD Barbie Phone with classic flip design launched with Mirror display and nostalgic games

HMD has recently launched Barbie Phone in the US market which is completely pink, and features a classic flip design, a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen and powered by a Unisoc T107 chip. The phone comes with 64MB RAM, 128MB of storage and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2024 18:08 IST
HMD Barbie Phone
Image Source : HMD HMD Barbie Phone

HMD has launched the new Barbie Phone (feature phone) with a retro-style flip. It certainly brings back the classic design elements with a modern twist. The phone features an all-pink colour scheme and is adorned with Barbie-themed aesthetics, which further includes a jewellery box-inspired packaging, a pink battery and a pink charger boxed with the device. 

The box further comes with lanyards with charms, two additional back covers, gems and stickers, making it a complete Barbie-themed package for the kids. The flip phone also comes with a unique mirror on the external display and even includes a beach-themed Malibu Snake game for a bit of nostalgic fun.

Pricing and availability

The HMD Barbie Phone is priced at USD 129 (approximately Rs. 10,800) in the United States. It will be available for purchase from October 1 onwards, with pre-orders opening on September 23 from the HMD US website. 

The phone is available in a single colour- Power Pink, with both the battery and USB Type-C charger matching in pink. HMD has not yet announced its plan to launch the device in India or other markets.

Key specifications

The HMD Barbie Phone comes with a classic flip design. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA main display and a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover screen which doubles as a mirror. The device is powered by a Unisoc T107 chip, and it comes with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage, which could be expanded further by using a MicroSD card (up to 32GB). 

The phone runs on the S30+ OS with a special Barbie-themed user interface.

Talking about the keypad has been designed in the iconic Barbie pink colour and features hidden designs of palm trees, hearts, and flamingos that light up in the dark. A unique “Hi Barbie” voice greets users when the phone is turned on. For gaming enthusiasts, it comes pre-installed with a Malibu Snake game.

Related Stories
HMD 'self-branded' Pulse, Pulse Plus, Pulse Pro make their global debut: Details here

HMD 'self-branded' Pulse, Pulse Plus, Pulse Pro make their global debut: Details here

HMD to launch its first self-branded smartphone in India soon: Everything we know so far

HMD to launch its first self-branded smartphone in India soon: Everything we know so far

HMD Arrow to launch in India as first branded smartphone: Details here

HMD Arrow to launch in India as first branded smartphone: Details here

Nokia 3210- The iconic 90’s feature phone relaunched and went 'out of stock'

Nokia 3210- The iconic 90’s feature phone relaunched and went 'out of stock'

HMD 110 and HMD 105: 2 rebranded feature phone from Nokia with UPI capabilities

HMD 110 and HMD 105: 2 rebranded feature phone from Nokia with UPI capabilities

Nokia smartphone manufacturer, HMD, to soon launch its first smartphone in India: All we know so fa

Nokia smartphone manufacturer, HMD, to soon launch its first smartphone in India: All we know so fa

HMD Crest Series launched in India with OLED panel: Check price, specifications, availability

HMD Crest Series launched in India with OLED panel: Check price, specifications, availability

For photography, the device further features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash. The phone is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery, which is said to provide up to nine hours of talk time. 

It comes with 4G connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. The phone weighs 123.5 grams and when the flip is closed, the new Barbie Pink phone measures 108.4 x 55.1 x 18.9mm.

ALSO READ: Infinix Hot 50 5G India launch set for September 5: What to expect?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement