Here's why you must stop using these screen-sharing platforms immediately

Google Pay, one of the emerging UPI payment platforms has secured a significant market share in India. An online money transfer and receiving platform which harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence has been encouraging everyone across the country to make digital payments.

Advanced fraud prevention technology

Google Pay comes with an advanced fraud prevention technology for secured payments. This system helps safeguard the users with real-time recognition of sceptical transactions. They also work in collaboration with other industry partners to develop robust security measures. However, while Google does its part to ensure user’s safety, users need to remain attentive.

To secure the Google Pay users, the tech giant has reportedly outlined a set of precautions which are available on the official website. Along with the critical guidelines, the standout advice states that users must not use any screen-sharing application on their handset to make their transactions on Google Pay more secure.

Screen sharing applications

Screen-sharing apps will let individuals view the content which will be displayed on your screen, no matter if you are using a computer, smartphone or tablet. These applications were designed to provide remote assistance initially, to resolve the technical issues- but later were misused by a set of people with the motive of committing a crime.

However, for those who grant complete access and control over their device to any screen sharing platforms like Screen Share, AnyDesk, and TeamViewer, there are chances of threats which can steal the data which might result in losing money.

The main reason to avoid screen-sharing apps?

You must avoid screen-sharing apps with Google Pay for transaction security, and it could be potentially misused by fraudsters who are using third-party platforms to steal money and data. These apps when exploited by the scammers could gain unauthorized access to your devices, and could consequently initiate transactions on your behalf Scammers will be able to access your ATM or debit card details unlawfully. They can get access to the One-Time Password (OTP) which will be sent to your device when a user carries out unauthorized money transfers.

How to secure your Google Pay experience?

Users must strictly adhere to the cautionary advice provided by Google for the secured transaction.

Screen-sharing apps must never be downloaded or installed upon the request of any individual posing to be a representative of Google Pay.

If someone downloads the screen-sharing platform or app by mistake, these apps must be closed (even from the background of the device) before using the Google Pay platform

Google Pay representatives suggest uninstalling such screen-sharing apps immediately for security reasons. Additionally, users should promptly report such incidents to Google Pay.

