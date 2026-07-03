How much did Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha earn at the box office on Day 1?

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has opened to a decent start at the Indian box office. The film, backed by YRF and helmed by Shiv Rawail, is touted as India's first female-led spy thriller. Alpha has been released with high stakes, and the early estimates have started pouring in as the day progresses.

How much did Alpha earn on Day 1?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha earned Rs 4.48 crore net on its first day, according to early estimates. The film is expected to see changes in its final Day 1 total once the complete figures are reported.

On its opening day, Alpha recorded an overall 16.0 per cent occupancy across 5,535 shows in India. The confirmed opening day box office collection will be updated by 11 am on Saturday, July 4.

What is the story of Alpha?

As for the story, Alia plays Sita, while Sharvari stars as Durga. The film also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key role. Hrithik Roshan also makes a special appearance as Kabir from War.

With Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe expands to seven films. The franchise began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and went on to include Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025).

Alpha Review: A snippet

India TV rated Alpha with 2.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "Alpha works when it stops trying to overcomplicate things and simply lets its action do the talking. The stunts are stylish, the scale is massive, and the production value screams YRF. The leading ladies have worked hard on their bodies. Alia Bhatt pulls off the action (somewhat), Sharvari is good, Bobby Deol is deliciously evil, and Hrithik Roshan's entry as Kabir? Paisa vasool. The moment he comes on screen, the film suddenly gets a fresh burst of energy. But then the screenplay reminds you why you're here."

It can be further read: "For a film that revolves around two sisters, there is surprisingly very little emotional weight. The writing expects you to feel things without giving you enough reasons to. The Alpha drug, which could have been the film's biggest trump card, never becomes as exciting as it sounds. Sharvari deserved much more than being reduced to "the other lead". And some twists are so convenient that you see them coming from a mile away. The film has all the right ingredients. It just forgets to mix them well."

Alpha released on July 3 after multiple delays.

Also read: Alpha Movie Review: The mission of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's film was ambitious. The execution? Not quite.