Hackers steal USD 16.6 mn in massive cyber heist targeting South Africa's government

In the recent cybercrime news, some cyber attackers stole 300 million South African rands (which is around 16.6 million USD) from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure over the past 10 years allegedly, Minister Dean Macpherson confirmed.

It was further stated that the amount could be more than what was calculated recently- as the investigation continues, Macpherson said in an official statement.

Macpherson further said that the cybercriminals stole 24 million rand from the department, reported Xinhua news agency in May this year (2024.

The South African minister said that he has asked the Police Service of the country, State Security Agency along with the experts in the information and communications technology and cybersecurity industry to investigate the matter.

"It has become clear that the department has been a soft target and playground for cyber criminals for over 10 years and this should have been picked up a lot earlier," Macpherson said, adding that those responsible for protecting the department from cyber criminals must be held accountable.

Four officials from the department, including three senior management officials and one middle management official, have been suspended, and 30 laptops have been seized by the investigators. "The cyber theft forced the department to shut down its payment system, thereby delaying paying its creditors," said Macpherson.

The investigation will be expanded and deepened to find the masterminds and the beneficiaries of this grand theft, Macpherson said.

