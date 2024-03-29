Friday, March 29, 2024
     
  Grok 2 with improved chatbot now in training- to exceed all expectations: Elon Musk

The new improved Grok version will enable the user to have an increased memory capacity of up to 16 times when compared to the previous context length, which could enable it to utilise information from comparatively longer documents.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 22:26 IST
Grok

Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly known as Twitter) CEO Elon Musk has recently reported that its artificial intelligence chatbot named 'Grok 2'. As per his official statement which was released on Friday, the new chatbot is now under training and will further exceed all expectations when it is finally released to the public.

About Grok 1.5

Grok - 1.5 version will come with improved reasoning capabilities and has a context length of 128,000 tokens. It will be available on X by next week- the tech billionaire informed.

On X, Elon Musk said, “Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now.”

Major update in the new Grok 2?

As per Musk, one of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.

According to xAI, which is Musk’s AI company, it was stated, “In our tests, Grok-1.5 achieved a 50.6 per cent score on the MATH benchmark and a 90 per cent score on the GSM8K benchmark, two math benchmarks covering a wide range of grade school to high school competition problems.”

Furthermore, it scored 74.1 per cent on the ‘HumanEval’ benchmark, which further evaluates code generation and problem-solving abilities.

A new feature in Grok-1.5 is the capability to process long contexts of up to 128,000 tokens within its context window.

The company said, “This allows Grok to have an increased memory capacity of up to 16 times the previous context length, enabling it to utilise information from substantially longer documents.”

It was recently when Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. He alleged that the ChatGPT founder and the company have been violating their original contractual agreements related to artificial intelligence. The lawsuit, which was filed in a San Francisco court, focuses on OpenAI's latest natural language model and GPT-4. 

 

ALSO READ: Honor Pad 9 available at Rs 22,999: Price, features and more

Inputs from IANS

