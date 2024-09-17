Government warns Android users of hacking threat due to vulnerabilities in operating system

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Android vulnerability

The government has issued a warning for Android smartphone users. If you are an Android user, your phone may be at risk of hacking. The government agency CERT-In has issued a warning about various vulnerabilities found in Android devices. These vulnerabilities could potentially lead to unauthorised access to users' smartphones. CERT-In has classified this as a High Severity Rating Alert, indicating that Android users are currently at high risk.

At Risk Phones:

According to the government agency, smartphones running on Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13, and Android 14 operating systems are at risk of being hacked. In other words, all Android smartphones released in the last three years are currently vulnerable. Currently, approximately 70 percent of smartphones in use in India are equipped with these new operating systems. Therefore, users need to be cautious.

How to Check:

If you want to find out which version of the Android operating system your smartphone is using, you can do so by going to the settings of your phone and tapping on the "About" section. Here, you will find details about your phone as well as information about the operating system.

Identified Flaws:

The government agency's investigation revealed that smartphones using Google Play System Update, ARM components, Imagination Technologies components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components within the Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13, and Android 14 operating system frameworks are at higher risk of being hacked. Various vulnerabilities have been identified in these components, which could be exploited by hackers. Most phones currently being launched come with these chipsets.

Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension of its free Aadhaar update scheme until December 14, 2024. Originally scheduled to end on September 14, this extension allows users to upload documents and make profile changes on the myAadhaar portal without incurring any fees for an additional three months.

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024," UIDAI announced on the social media platform X.

