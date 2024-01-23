Government's swift testing for electronics set to halve device launch duration: ICEA Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Faster government testing to expedite electronics launch

The government’s faster electronics testing decision will enable the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to choose from the most suitable testing method for their products. This will thereby expedite the market launch of their electronic items, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Monday.

The government has recently introduced a more efficient parallel testing process for products under the Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) of 2021.

This new approach will significantly reduce the time required for testing and registering electronic products, cutting it down from the previous 16-20 weeks to just 8-12 weeks.

ICEA has been working consistently to raise industry concerns regarding unwarranted delays in obtaining the testing certificates required for the launch of any new electronic items.

The top industry body has been working closely with relevant government bodies like BIS, the Department for Promotion of Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), and the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), towards this.

In September 2022, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a trial run to assess the viability of parallel testing for electronic items, focusing exclusively on mobile phones.

Following its success, BIS expanded this method to include 64 CRO-notified products such as wireless earphones, headphones, laptops, notebooks, tablets, and mobile phones.

As of January 9, BIS has officially made parallel testing a permanent option.

