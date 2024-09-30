Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government issues high-security alert for Google Chrome users: Here's how to stay safe

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (commonly known as CERT-In), under the Central Government, has issued a critical security warning for Google Chrome users. This warning highlights a significant flaw in Google’s web browser that could allow hackers to access users' private data. The vulnerability affects both smartphones and laptops, raising concerns about potential fraud and data breaches.

How hackers can exploit the flaw?

CERT-In has cautioned that hackers can exploit this vulnerability to remotely access devices, including laptops, smartphones, and computers. The hackers could crash apps using malicious codes, causing inconvenience and possible data theft. This means that any app on your device could malfunction, making it difficult for you to use it properly.

Who is at risk?

According to CERT-In, users operating on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems are the most vulnerable. Since Google Chrome is the most popular web browser worldwide, with a 70% market share, millions of users could potentially be at risk. The flaw affects users across all devices, including Android, iOS, and PCs, making it essential for everyone to take immediate action.

Steps to stay safe: Update your browser

To protect against this vulnerability, users are advised to update their Google Chrome browser to the latest version. Here’s how:

For Android and iOS users:

Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for Google Chrome and check for available updates.

If an update is available, download and install it immediately.

Relaunch the app after updating.

For PC Users:

Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Click on the three dots in the top right corner and go to "Settings."

Navigate to "About Chrome" to check for updates.

If an update is available, download and install it, then relaunch the browser.

By updating to the latest version, users can safeguard their data and prevent hackers from exploiting this flaw.

