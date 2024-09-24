Government forms panel to develop repairability index for mobiles and electronics

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Electronic Repair

The Department of Consumer Affairs has constituted a committee of experts to recommend a robust framework for a Repairability Index aimed at empowering consumers and promoting sustainable practices within the tech industry.

The committee, chaired by Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) Additional Secretary Bharat Khera, will develop the Repairability Index to provide consumers with greater transparency on repair information for their products and foster a more sustainable technology industry.

The National Workshop on the Right to Repair in the Mobile and Electronics Sector, convened on August 29, brought together industry stakeholders to establish a consensus on the framework for evaluating components for the Repairability Index, fostering longevity in product design and democratising access to repair information and spare parts.

"The framework on Repairability Index aimed to provide consumers with essential information about product repairability besides seamless access to spare parts will enable informed purchasing decisions," the DoCA said in a statement.

Image Source : FILERepair

The committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and industry stakeholders, is expected to submit a comprehensive report on the Repairability Index framework by November 15.

The key components of the proposed Repair Ecosystem include comprehensive repair information, accessible spare parts, affordable tools, modular product design and ensuring the economic feasibility of repairs for consumers.

"By standardising the assessment of repairability, the index will create an ecosystem where consumers can easily compare products and choose options that align with the ethos of mindful consumption and sustainability," the DoCA statement said.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite for Rs 16,999 during Amazon Diwali sale: Details

OnePlus is offering an exciting discount on its Nord CE 4 Lite, during the upcoming Great Indian Festival on Amazon. The smartphone was originally launched in June for Rs 19,999, the device will be available for an effective price of Rs 16,999, thanks to bank offers and a special coupon discount. This deal makes the Nord CE 4 Lite one of the most attractive buys in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

ALSO READ: Tecno Pop 9 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, features and availability

With its 5G connectivity, solid camera setup, and additional features like NFC and Dolby Atmos support, the Tecno Pop 9 5G is a great option for buyers looking for affordable smartphones without compromising on essential features.

Reported by PTI