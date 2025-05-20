Government drafts 6GHz band rules, opening door for widespread Wi-Fi 6 broadband The government has proposed a new rule for the delicense of the 6GHz spectrum. Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on this proposal by June 15. Following this, the new framework will be implemented.

New Delhi:

The government has finally responded to the long-standing demand from tech companies regarding the 6GHz spectrum. A recent notification has been issued to draft regulations for the delicensing of the 6GHz band. This new rule is set to pave the way for WiFi 6 broadband in India, ushering in superfast connectivity for homes and offices. For a considerable time, Internet Service Providers and tech companies have been advocating for access to the 6GHz band, which is essential for WiFi 6. According to the gazette notification dated May 16, 2025, the government has prepared the draft which specifies that low power and very low power wireless access systems, including radio local networks within the 6GHz band, are exempt from licensing requirements.

The delicensing rule will pertain to the frequency range of 5925 to 6425 MHz. The Department of Telecommunications has invited feedback from all stakeholders on this draft by June 15. Once the comments are considered, the framework will be finalized.

The government clarified that no authorization will be needed to allocate frequencies for the installation, maintenance, or operation of any wireless devices operating within the 5925-6425 MHz band. This is granted on a non-interference, non-security basis, as long as technical parameters are met.

The draft rule from the DoT states that the use of the low-power 6GHz band is prohibited on oil platforms, land vehicles, boats, and aircraft (except when flying above 10,000 feet). Moreover, any communication and control involving drones and unmanned aerial systems is also off-limits. This governmental decision has the potential to be a game changer for India's digital landscape, and many tech firms and internet service providers have expressed their approval.

Understanding the 6GHz WiFi band

The 6GHz band is another radio spectrum that allows devices to exchange data wirelessly, known as over-the-air (OTA) data transmission. Currently, India primarily relies on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for Wi-Fi connectivity, with routers sold in the country operating on these two frequencies.

The key distinction between these bands lies in their numerical designations. The 6GHz band can deliver internet speeds of up to 2Gbps, whereas the 5GHz band offers speeds of up to 1Gbps. Additionally, the range of the 6GHz spectrum is significantly broader, ensuring consistent connectivity even during activities like streaming and gaming, reducing the chances of network disconnection for users.

