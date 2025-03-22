Government blocked 357 online gaming websites ahead of IPL 2025 The Finance Ministry has urged users, celebrities, and social media influencers to avoid engaging with unregulated online gaming platforms. The latest crackdown ahead of IPL 2025 highlights the government’s commitment to curbing online fraud and ensuring compliance with Indian tax laws.

Just hours before IPL 2025, the Indian government has taken strict action against illegal online gaming platforms. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), under the Ministry of Finance, has blocked 357 foreign online gaming websites and seized around 2,400 bank accounts linked to them. This move aims to curb tax evasion and protect Indian users from fraudulent platforms.

Government issues warning against foreign gaming platforms

Along with the crackdown, the Finance Ministry has issued a public warning, which has been urging users to stay away from unregistered foreign gaming websites. The ministry has also advised cricketers, Bollywood celebrities, and social media influencers to avoid promoting these platforms, as they could be misleading Indian users into financial risks.

700 Online gaming companies under investigation

The DGGI is investigating around 700 foreign e-gaming companies that have failed to register for GST and are evading taxes. Reports suggest that these gaming companies are using fake bank accounts for transactions, making them a significant concern for tax authorities.

As part of the investigation, 2,400 suspicious accounts have been seized in two major cases.

Rs 126 Crore withdrawals blocked

To further tighten its grip on illegal gaming platforms, DGGI has frozen ₹126 crore that was linked to these platforms. This action was taken in collaboration with I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Three people arrested in crackdown

Authorities have also arrested three individuals linked to the illegal gaming networks. The government is actively working to eliminate tax fraud in online gaming and protect users from financial risks.

