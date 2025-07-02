Government alerts of widespread SIM card block scams: How to protect yourself The government is urging citizens to be cautious and steer clear of scams that claim their SIM cards are being blocked. The Department of Telecommunications has provided guidance on this matter and has also warned against falling victim to SIM swap fraud.

New Delhi:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged millions of mobile users across the country to stay vigilant against fraudsters posing as representatives of SIM card services. This warning was communicated through DoT's official account on X. In addition, the Department has requested users to report any suspicious calls or messages they may receive. It is particularly important to be cautious of SIM swap fraud, as many users have recently reported receiving unsolicited calls claiming to be from the Telecom Department and requesting the closure of their SIM cards. DoT emphasised that neither the Department of Telecommunications, TRAI, nor any telecom company initiates calls or sends messages to users regarding SIM card closures. Individuals have been advised to disregard such communications. Furthermore, it is essential to be wary of messages or emails requesting KYC information or containing dubious links.

So, what exactly is SIM Swap Fraud?

In today's digital landscape, users often protect their bank accounts and social media profiles with two-factor authentication. This means that completing any transaction requires a one-time password (OTP). Similarly, an OTP is necessary for logging into social media accounts.

However, cybercriminals can exploit this system by obtaining a new SIM card tied to a user's mobile number. They typically trap the victim through social engineering tactics to activate a new SIM card under the victim's number. As a result, all OTPs intended for the user will end up in the possession of the fraudster, facilitating the scam.

Changes have recently been made to the rules regarding SIM card issuance to enhance safety. Users may not even realize they have fallen victim to these schemes until it is too late. To combat this, the Department of Telecommunications has mandated that a new SIM can’t be issued without biometric verification. Additionally, incoming SMS on the new SIM card will be disabled for 24 hours after activation. Therefore, even if a cybercriminal successfully swaps a user's SIM, they will not receive any OTPs during that time.'

How can users protect themselves?

DoT insists that staying alert is crucial for avoiding any type of fraud. People should be cautious about sharing personal information with anyone. On social media, it's best to restrict sharing to friends and family only. Any calls or messages from unknown numbers should be considered suspicious and ignored. Additionally, users should avoid clicking on links in messages that boast about prize money, lottery wins, or gifts, as these can lead to malware that steals personal information from your devices.

