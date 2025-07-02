Vivo T4 Lite goes on sale in India with impressive bank discount The Vivo T4 Lite is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a robust 6000mAh battery, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

New Delhi:

Vivo has recently unveiled its budget-friendly smartphone from the T4 Series in India, and within just a week of its launch, it's already available for purchase across the country. This smartphone offers generous storage options of up to 256GB and houses a robust 6000mAh battery, all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Additionally, it features AI capabilities for photo editing and screen translation. Here’s everything you need to know about the pricing and offers for the smartphone.

Vivo T4 Lite India price and offers

The Vivo T4 Lite comes in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base model starts at an attractive price of Rs 9,999, while the other variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The phone is set to go on sale starting today, July 2, at 12 PM on Flipkart, with additional purchasing options available through Vivo’s official e-store and various retail outlets. Buyers can choose between two eye-catching colours: Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. In addition to this, there’s an enticing offer of Rs 500 off on transactions made with HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price 4GB RAM + 128GB Rs 9,999 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 10,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 12,999

Vivo T4 Lite 5G specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G features a 6.74-inch LCD display that provides a crisp HD resolution of 720x1600 pixels. With its peak brightness of 1000 nits and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, the display ensures a captivating viewing experience.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, this device comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and internal storage options reaching up to 256GB. If you find yourself needing more space, you can expand the storage significantly, up to an impressive 2TB, using a microSD card. Running on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15, the smartphone is designed for a seamless user experience.

This budget-friendly device features a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing camera, capturing those memorable moments with ease.

The Vivo T4 Lite is fueled by a powerful 6000mAh battery that supports 15W USB Type-C charging, making it ideal for all-day use. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual 5G support, and Bluetooth, so you can stay connected wherever your day takes you.

Built to endure the challenges of everyday life, this smartphone boasts an IP64 rating along with SGS 5-star anti-fall protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certification. For added security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to keep your data safe yet easily accessible.

