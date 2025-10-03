Google alert on new extortion threat: Top executives receive ransom demands claiming stolen Oracle data Cyber threats are intensifying daily. As phishing, malware, and ransomware become standard tactics, hackers are constantly innovating new ways to attack both businesses and consumers. In response to this growing danger, Google has released a shocking warning concerning a newly identified threat.

New Delhi:

A major threat is looming once again in the world of technology. Alphabet Inc.'s Google has issued a warning stating that hackers are now targeting top company executives with threatening emails. These emails falsely claim they have stolen sensitive data from Oracle E-Business Suite and threaten to make this data public unless the companies pay a ransom. The biggest concern is that these emails are being linked to the notorious Clop ransomware group, which has previously carried out large-scale cyberattacks.

The details of the extortion attempt

According to Google, hackers are sending emails to senior executives of several companies, claiming to have stolen financial and operational data from Oracle’s business applications. However, Google has clarified that there is no evidence yet that the data has actually been stolen. This may simply be a tactic to intimidate companies and extort money from them.

Interestingly, Google has not revealed how many companies or which officials have been targeted by these emails so far. While the situation remains unclear, ransomware groups like Clop are constantly developing new tactics and using corporate data—or the claim of having it—as a powerful weapon.

Why the threat is significant

Oracle’s E-Business Suite is used by major companies worldwide to secure critical financial and operational data. If this data is leaked, or if the claim of a leak gains traction, companies could suffer not only significant financial losses but also a profound impact on their brand value and reputation.

Experts suggest that hackers often do not possess the actual data but send emails purely to intimidate. Companies sometimes pay the ransom just to protect their reputations, an act that further emboldens these cybercriminals.

How to protect against the scam

Google and cybersecurity experts recommend that companies take immediate action:

Educate employees about identifying phishing and spam emails.

Implement regular network security checks and data encryption.

Ensure multi-layer security protocols are in place across the organisation.

ALSO READ: Windows 10 support ends in 11 days: Millions of PCs face obsolescence