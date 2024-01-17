Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit | All you need to know

The new Google Chrome for Incognito mode disclaimer reads: "Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. "

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 18:09 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Google updates Chrome's incognito browser after settling USD 5 billion lawsuit

Google has recently updated Chrome's Incognito mode disclaimer in the experimental Canary channel after the company agreed to pay USD 5 billion for settling tracking users’ activity in the incognito mode. The update was spotted by MSPowerUser, who witnessed the updated Incognito pages which were live in the Canary version of Chrome on Android, Windows and other platforms.

The new disclaimer further reads: "Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately."

It further adds: "This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved."

The lawsuit was filed in 2020, alleging that the tech giant "track, collect, and identify browsing data in real time" even when the user opens the incognito mode.

The lawsuit was filed by Florida resident William Byatt and California residents Maria Nguyen and Chasom Brown.

Furthermore, it was also alleged that the websites were using Google Analytics or Ad Manager to collect information from browsers in Incognito mode, "including web page content, device data, and IP address".

The plaintiffs also accused Google of taking Chrome users' private browsing activity and then associating it with their already-existing user profiles.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Copilot Pro launched to bring AI-powered Office features

Inputs from IANS

