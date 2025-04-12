Google unveils why it changed Pixel 9a design and what's new in it The Google Pixel 9a will go on sale in India on April 16. This smartphone now features a new colour, a bigger battery, and a brighter display.

Google has recently launched the budget smartphone in its Pixel 9 series. The newly released Pixel 9a will soon be available for sale in India. This affordable Pixel device comes with new features, including a refreshed design. It is powered by the Tensor G4 processor and boasts a 6.2-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. Additionally, it packs a larger 5,100 mAh battery and improved durability with an IP68 rating. Google has also unveiled three major design updates with the Pixel 9a. One notable change is in the camera bar. While the company has retained its iconic pill-shaped camera, it has adopted a more minimalistic design to enhance usability.

By eliminating the Pixel Camera Bar, Google has reduced the camera lens bump, resulting in a nearly flat back that allows users to slide the phone easily into their pockets.

Moreover, the redesign of the camera bump has enabled the company to increase the battery size while maintaining the phone's thickness. They have transitioned to a pOLED display, which is now the brightest ever on an A-series phone.

Lastly, Google has introduced a new color option for the Pixel 9a: Purple Iris.

Meanwhile, Google has announced the Pixel 9a smartphone will be available in India starting April 16. There are some special offers at launch, including a discount of Rs 3,000 if you pay through certain banks. The price of the phone is set at Rs 49,999. The Pixel 9a comes in one version, which includes 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage for your apps and photos. The phone will be available in India via Flipkart. Google Pixel 9a display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and for security, it gets a Titan M2 security chip.

