Google to end support for first and second-gen Nest thermostats from October Google’s decision reflects a broader tech industry trend: companies are increasingly focusing on supporting newer models while phasing out decade-old devices to push innovation and maintain efficiency.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the leading tech player has announced that starting from October 25 (2025), it will no longer support or release software updates for its first and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats. These models were launched in 2011 and 2012, along with the version which was released in Europe in 2014, which will officially move out of support.

Although the users will still be able to adjust temperatures and set schedules directly on their devices, they will not receive updates, bug fixes, or new features through the Nest or Google Home apps anymore.

Google's focus on newer innovations

Google explained that the move is aimed at shifting focus towards newer devices and innovation. “To fully invest in [future] advancements and bring you the most cutting-edge features on our latest generation of Nest thermostats, we will be transitioning away from supporting three of our oldest devices, each over a decade old,” said the company in an official statement.

This strategic shift allows Google to allocate more resources to developing smarter, more energy-efficient thermostat models that are better equipped for modern needs.

No new Nest products in Europe

In a major development for European users, Google also revealed it will stop launching new Nest thermostat products in Europe altogether. The company cited technical challenges, saying, “Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes.”

While new Nest models will no longer debut in European markets, existing Nest thermostats will continue to be available for purchase while supplies last. However, once the stock is exhausted, no fresh inventory will be introduced.

What does this mean for users?

For current owners of older Nest devices, this means limited functionality going forward. Users should start exploring upgrade options if they want access to newer features, better app integration, and security updates.