Google to bring Gemini-powered AI tools for businesses: All you need to know

Google said that some of the upcoming AI tools offered to businesses will be powered by the company’s “Gemini” AI models. The upcoming tools will be available at a lower-price plan as it looks to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

In August 2023, the Alphabet unit introduced “Duet AI in Workspace”, a set of artificial intelligence assistants which was capable of drafting emails in Gmail, writing in Google Docs, and generating custom visuals in Google Slides, along with other capabilities. The tool was priced at USD 30 per user per month, for companies.

“Duet AI in Workspace” has been rebranded to “Gemini for Google Workspace,” and it is now available for USD 20 and USD 30 per month for a single user- based on the available features.

OpenAI sells a suite which includes AI model GPT-4 and image generation tool DALL·E for individuals for a monthly price of USD 20 per user and to the companies the cost will be at USD 25 per user.

At present, there are several companies which are pushing to roll out services which are based on generative AI, as it is witnessing a breakthrough technology by attracting billions of dollars in investments and gaining interest from customers who expect their tasks to get over with the help of automation and produce human-like responses.

Microsoft has reportedly gained an early lead by swiftly rolling out genAI capabilities on a wide range of its products like enterprise productivity software and cloud- all thanks to the investment it made in ChatGPT (founded by OpenAI).

Google recently said that individual users will be able to access Gemini in their accounts like- Gmail, Sheets, Docs, Slides and Meet apps via a subscription to Google One AI Premium, a service which offers additional storage in Gmail, Drive and Photos to the users.

Google Workspace users will further get the “Chat with Gemini” feature which is a standalone chat experience and this is a must to mention that this tool cannot be used for advertising purposes.

