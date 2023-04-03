Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Inspired by Twitter and Meta, Google is experimenting with displaying blue check marks on certain search ads for advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads. The Google Ads blue label features a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it, reports Search Engine Land.

The Blue badges are part of the ongoing Google advertiser verification programme. Khushal Bherwani, the SEO analyst was first spotted with Google's blue checkmarks (test) for advertisers who are verified.

Khushal posted on Twitter saying: "Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored. For verified business."

The tech giant, Google was yet to officially comment on the new feature for verified Ads.

The Blue Badge could help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the check mark and the report further said, "potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions."

Meanwhile, last month Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta announced that his company will be rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

In February, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

