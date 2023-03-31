Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
Haier India partnered with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for IPL 2023

The company continues to focus on building brand leadership for its premium products such as the Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioners, 3 Door Convertible Side by Side Refrigerators, and a wide range of Haier LEDs with Google TV.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 01, 2023 9:45 IST
Haier Appliances India (Haier India), the global player in home appliances and consumer electronics and claimed to be World’s number 1 brand in major appliances for 14 Consecutive Years has announced a partnership with JioCinema as the Digital Streaming Sponsor for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The collaboration between the brands is a strategic move which aims to offer cricket fans an immersive viewing experience of IPL 2023.

IPL is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in India and Haier aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and engage with cricket lovers through the most-watched and popular sports league in India. 

The league has a huge fan base not just in India, but across the world, and this partnership will help Haier captivate a larger audience mind share.

Commenting on the partnership, Satish NS, President of Haier Appliances India said, "There is one thing that we Indians are as passionate about as festivals, is Cricket. We love to watch, play and cherish the sport. At Haier India, customer centricity lies at the core of our strategy and hence we are thrilled to partner with JioCinema for the most popular sporting event in India. As a brand, Haier has always believed in engaging with its customers in a meaningful way, and we believe that the IPL provides us with the perfect opportunity to do so. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to connect with a larger audience and strengthen our brand presence in India."

Haier India’s partnership is in line with the brand’s strategy to cater to the premium audience through its high-end product-centric marketing campaign. As the company continues to focus on building brand leadership for its premium products such as the Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioners, 3 Door Convertible Side by Side Refrigerators, and a wide range of Haier LEDs with Google TV, it has devised a strategic marketing plan to connect with the huge audience of IPL.

Through a multi-channel marketing campaign, Haier India aims to reach out to cricket fans across the country, showcasing the features and benefits of its innovative products. The company is confident that this marketing campaign will help it connect with its target audience and continue to establish Haier as a leader in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry.

