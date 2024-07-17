Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google set to empower 10,000 Indian startups in AI, introduces new tools

Google, a leading tech player has said that it has been working with MeitY ‘Startup Hub’ to train 10,000 startups in artificial intelligence (AI). The move was taken as the tech giant expanded access to its AI models and introduced new language tools for the developers in the country.

At its ‘I/O Connect’ event here, Google unveiled a range of tools, partnerships and programmes to empower Indian developers and startups to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

The company said that the Indian developers have expanded it's access to Google's powerful AI models now, with the two million token context window in Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2- which are the next generation of open models.

Ambharish Kenghe, Vice President, Google said, “We're committed to empowering Indian innovators to harness AI's full potential, creating solutions that not only address India's unique needs but also shape the future of AI globally."

"The opportunities with multimodal, mobile, and multilingual AI are immense and we're thrilled to be a part of India's AI journey", he added further.

“The fastest way to build with Gemini is through its developer platform Google AI Studio, and India has one of the largest developer bases on Google AI Studio today," said the company.

The Google DeepMind India team has expanded Project Vaani, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which provides developers with over 14,000 hours of speech data across 58 languages, collected from 80,000 speakers in 80 districts.

The team also introduced IndicGenBench, a comprehensive benchmark to evaluate the generation capabilities of LLMs on Indic languages, and open-sourced CALM (Composition of Language Models).

The company said it is introducing Google Wallet APIs to simplify the integration of loyalty programs, tickets, and gift cards.

For developers using the Google Maps Platform, India-specific pricing is being introduced with up to 70 per cent lower costs on most APIs.

Google is also collaborating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), offering developers building for ONDC up to 90 per cent off on select Google Maps Platform APIs.

“From consumer experiences to agriculture, to social enterprises, AI has the power to address some of the biggest challenges of our time across many sectors and industries,” said Seshu Ajjarapu, Senior Director, Google DeepMind.

The company will also soon launch the Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) Research API, a limited-availability tool designed to make agricultural practices more data-driven and efficient.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 versus OnePlus Nord 3: Which feels better?

Inputs from IANS