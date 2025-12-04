Google's AI 'Try-it-on' feature shows how clothes look on you; now in India Google has recently launched its new AI-powered "Try-it-on" feature in India. This tool is generating considerable buzz as it functions as a virtual fitting room for online shoppers.

New Delhi:

Google is continuously launching new features. Recently, the technology company rolled out its new "Try-it-on" feature. It is designed to help online shoppers by enabling users to virtually check how clothes fit. Crucially, this feature is expected to eliminate the inconvenience of ordering items from e-commerce platforms and subsequently having to return them due to poor fit. If you haven't yet tried this Google tool, we will explain how to use it below.

Understanding the "Try-it-on" feature

The "Try-it-on" feature is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It functions by analysing a photo uploaded by the user. The feature digitally applies the clothing item being shopped to predict the fit. By upgrading its Shopping AI, Google has effectively created a virtual fitting room. This specific AI model was trained exclusively for fashion, granting it a high degree of proficiency in understanding how garments will look and fit different body shapes.

The tool helps users assess whether a clothing item is compatible with their body structure or if a size adjustment is necessary. It enables shoppers to virtually try on the apparel before committing to a purchase. You have the option to save the resulting image and share it with friends. If the fitting is satisfactory, you can then complete the purchase.

Steps for Using "Try-it-on"

To use this new feature:

Navigate to Google Search or the Shopping section and search for the specific clothing item you wish to buy.

Look for the Try-it-on icon displayed adjacent to the product.

Upload a full-body photograph of yourself.

Within moments, the AI will process the image to display an accurate prediction of the clothing's appearance and fit.

It is worth noting that the AI-generated visualisation may not be perfectly accurate, as its precision relies heavily on the quality of the uploaded photo. Nonetheless, the feature is highly effective at predicting the fit, serving as a reliable tool for assessing clothing size.

