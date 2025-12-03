Snooping will never happen with Sanchar Saathi app: Union minister Scindia assures Lok Sabha Amid controversy over his ministry's order mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones, Union Minister Scindia assured the Lok Sabha that the app is safe.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that snooping is "neither possible nor will it happen" with the Sanchar Saathi safety app. This assurance comes amid controversy over his ministry's order asking smartphone manufacturers to preload the state-run cybersecurity app on all new devices.

"Sanchar Saathi app se 'na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga'," the minister said during Question Hour, emphasising that the app is solely for the protection of the people.

In the context of discussions about the app, the minister also said the government intends to empower the public, helping them protect themselves against fraud and theft.

The mandate and concerns

The Ministry's order, dated November 28, mandates all mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new handsets sold in India and push it through software updates on existing devices. The order also requires mobile phone companies to ensure the pre-installed application is readily visible and accessible to end users during the first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

Many opposition leaders and critics viewed the mandate as a snooping attempt, fearing the app could monitor messages and listen to calls. Some phone makers, such as Apple, were reportedly opposed to the mandate. Sources indicated that Apple would discuss the issue with the government and seek a middle path, as the order could not be implemented in its current form.

Minister softens stance and offers clarity

Appearing to soften the ministry's stance on Tuesday, Minister Scindia said users are free to delete the app if they do not wish to use it, and that it will remain inactive until they register on it.

Stepping in to diffuse the crisis, Scindia denied allegations that it was an app for snooping. "If you want to delete it, then delete it," Scindia told reporters outside Parliament. He added: "But not everyone in the country knows that this app exists to protect them from fraud and theft."

While the November 28 order stated that manufacturers must ensure the app's functionalities are not "disabled or restricted," it was not immediately clear whether the app is intended to be embedded in the operating software or be a secondary application.

