Google Pixel Watch 4, Fold Pro 10, and Buds 2a won't be available at launch: Report 

Google is set to launch new products at its upcoming 'Made by Google' event on August 20. The company is expected to unveil a host of products, including the Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Fold Pro 10, and Buds 2a. However, a recent report suggests that some of these products will not be immediately available for sale after they are unveiled.

According to a report by Engadget, which cites Winfuture, the Pixel Watch 4, Fold Pro 10, and Buds 2a will be unveiled at the event but will not be available for sale until October. The report attributes the delay to supply chain issues, though Google has not officially confirmed this.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Leaks suggest that the Pixel Watch 4 will be slightly thicker and will come with smaller bezels. It is expected to be available in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes as before but will be offered in new colors, including Moonstone. The smartwatch is also rumored to feature a brighter display, a larger battery, and a new charging system. The report indicates that these internal and external hardware changes are contributing to the delay.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Series smartphones are expected to be thicker and heavier than the Pixel 9 Series. They are also likely to feature Qi2 charging for improved charging speeds.

Same day repair

Google India has recently introduced a new service for Pixel smartphone users in the country that allows for same-day repairs. If you have a Pixel phone that needs to be fixed, you can visit certain service centers in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, along with a few other key locations.

Simply drop off your phone at one of these centers before 2 PM, and they will work to repair it and have it ready for you by the end of the day, as long as there are no major problems. Besides phones, these centers can also repair accessories such as earbuds and smartwatches.

