Google Pixel Call Recording expands beyond the US: Now in Germany, Italy, Spain and more

New Delhi:

Google just started rolling out its Call Recording feature for Pixel phones in more places, not just the US. It resurfaced in a few countries last year, but now people across Europe are starting to see it appear on their devices.

Now available in Germany, Italy, Spain and more

So far, folks in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, and France have reported getting the new option. Before this, it was a US thing after Google brought it back in September and then expanded it a bit in November. With the launch of the Pixel 10a, Google said again that Call Recording should land in all the supported regions before the new phone hits stores everywhere.

Supported devices and requirements for the call recording feature

If you’ve got a Pixel 6 or anything newer running Android 14 or above, you’re good to go. This feature doesn’t use AI at all—it’s not related to the Gemini Nano Call Notes that make transcripts or summaries on some devices. This just records your calls, plain and simple.

How to enable call recording on a Pixel device?

If you need to activate the feature, here is what you need to do:

Open the Phone app

Head to Settings

Find “Call Recording” under Call Assist

Follow the steps.

When you are on a call, just tap the record button.

The phone will play an audio message for everyone on the line before it starts recording, so everything stays above board – and it could maintain the legal law for the nation.

You can also set your Pixel to automatically record calls from unknown numbers and decide if you want to auto-delete recordings after 7, 14, or 30 days—or just keep them forever.

Legal restrictions and regional availability

Of course, this all depends on where you live. Some countries do not allow call recording at all, and others want everyone on the call to agree.

That is why Google built in those voice notifications. You will also find your recordings in the Phone app’s main screen – they are marked with a little microphone, and you can play them back whenever you want.