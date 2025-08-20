Google Pixel Buds 2a launched with ANC, Gemini AI and 20-hour battery life Google has launched the new Pixel Buds 2a, bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), AI-powered Gemini assistance, and a long-lasting battery to the affordable A-series for the first time.

New Delhi:

Google has unleashed the new Pixel Buds 2a, the latest TWS from the company, which are smaller and lighter than the previous Pixel Buds A-series. The company claims that the lighter design makes them more comfortable to wear for a longer span. Inspired by Pixel Buds Pro 2, they come with a twist-to-adjust stabiliser and four ear tip sizes to suit every ear. With an IP54 rating, they are resistant to sweat and light rain, perfect for workouts or outdoor runs.

Price and availability

Pixel Buds 2a are priced at USD 129 (around Rs 10,800) and are open for pre-orders now. They will be available globally, including India, from October 9 onwards, via the Google Store along with selected retail partners.

Pixel Buds 2a are available in 2 new colour variants- Iris and Hazel.

Powered by Tensor A1: First A-series with ANC

At the core of Pixel Buds 2a lies Google’s custom Tensor A1 chip, built for advanced audio. This brings Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 1.5, a first for the A-series.

The buds also feature a custom speaker driver and a high-frequency chamber for rich audio output. With wind-blocking mesh covers, calls remain crystal clear even in noisy environments.

Long battery life and repair-friendly case

Pixel Buds 2a deliver up to 7 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 20 hours with the charging case. When ANC is off, users get double the listening time compared to the first-gen Pixel Buds A-series.

For the first time, Google has added a replaceable case battery that ensures longer device life and sustainability.

AI-powered Gemini assistance

The Pixel Buds 2a come integrated with Gemini AI, which makes them smarter than ever. With simple voice commands like ‘Hey Google’, users could easily summarise messages, check schedules, get directions or even ask for coffee recommendations- all without reaching for their phone.

Users can further customise gestures for quick access to their digital assistant.

Seamless Pixel experience

The new buds are designed to pair perfectly with Pixel smartphones. With Fast Pair, setup is instant, and Multipoint connectivity allows switching between multiple devices without hassle.

The Find Hub app also makes it easy to locate misplaced buds by showing their location on a map or ringing them nearby.