Google Pixel 9a gets Rs 15,000 price cut in Republic Day Sale, now available at Rs 34,999: Where to buy Google Pixel 9a sees its biggest price drop yet during the Republic Day Sale. Get up to Rs 15,000 off with bank offers on Croma and buy the Pixel 9a at its lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 9a has received a significant price cut, making it available at its lowest price yet. This flagship smartphone from Google can now be purchased for up to Rs 15,000 less than its launch price. Launched last year, the Pixel 9a is known for its powerful camera capabilities and premium features. The smartphone is currently available at a major discount during Croma’s Republic Day Sale.

Google Pixel 9a price on Croma

Google launched the Pixel 9a at a starting price of Rs 49,999. During the Croma Republic Day Sale, the smartphone is listed at Rs 39,999, reflecting a direct price cut of Rs 10,000.

In addition to this, buyers can avail of a Rs 5,000 bank discount. Croma is offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount with a no-cost EMI option for six months on purchases made using an HDFC Bank credit card. With this offer applied, the effective starting price of the Google Pixel 9a comes down to Rs 34,999.

An exchange offer is also available on the purchase of the Google Pixel 9a, further reducing the overall cost depending on the condition and model of the old device.

Google Pixel 9a display and performance

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and comes with built-in AI features. It supports storage options of up to 256GB.

Google Pixel 9a camera specifications

The Google Pixel 9a comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It features a 48MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, the phone is equipped with a 13MP front camera.

Battery and charging

The Google Pixel 9a is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging, making it suitable for all-day usage.